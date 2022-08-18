English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Japan wants young people to consume more alcohol, starts national contest

    Critics question the government's promotion of an unhealthy habit for tax revenue.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Revenue over public health? (Representational image)

    Revenue over public health? (Representational image)

    Most people would expect governments to run de-addiction campaigns but there is one administration that is bucking the trend.

    The Japanese government is encouraging young people to drink more as changes in lifestyles during the coronavirus pandemic have reduced alcohol consumption, and as a consequence, tax revenue.

    Japan's revenue from taxes on liquor reduced by more than 110 billion yen in 2020 in comparison with the previous year as the number of customers at bars and restaurants dwindled due to coronavirus, The Japan Times reported.

    This was the biggest decline in Japan's liquor tax revenue in 31 years.

    But the government has come up with a fix -- a countrywide competition called "The Sake Viva", The Guardian reported. It is being run by Japan's National Tax Agency.

    Close

    Related stories

    The campaign asks participants to pitch ideas to promote drinking among their peers.

    It is also seeking new designs and products to boost alcohol consumption and asks citizens to explore methods of sale, including in metaverse, The Guardian reported.

    The campaign has been met with a mixed response.

    Some criticised the government's promotion of an unhealthy habit.

    “As long as they can collect taxes, I guess people’s health doesn’t matter," one social media user said, according to The Washington Post.

    “Young people not drinking is a good thing. Why make them addicts,” another commented.

    Others enthusiastically pitched ideas. One person suggested that famous actresses become "virtual-reality hostesses" in digital spaces, the BBC reported.

    The deadline for people to send in their ideas is the end of September. The selected ideas will be worked upon by experts before they are proposed in November.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #alcohol #Japan #Tax
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 04:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.