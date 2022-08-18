Japan wants young people to consume more alcohol, starts national contest

Revenue over public health? (Representational image)

Most people would expect governments to run de-addiction campaigns but there is one administration that is bucking the trend.

The Japanese government is encouraging young people to drink more as changes in lifestyles during the coronavirus pandemic have reduced alcohol consumption, and as a consequence, tax revenue.

Japan's revenue from taxes on liquor reduced by more than 110 billion yen in 2020 in comparison with the previous year as the number of customers at bars and restaurants dwindled due to coronavirus, The Japan Times reported.

This was the biggest decline in Japan's liquor tax revenue in 31 years.

But the government has come up with a fix -- a countrywide competition called "The Sake Viva", The Guardian reported. It is being run by Japan's National Tax Agency.

The campaign asks participants to pitch ideas to promote drinking among their peers.

It is also seeking new designs and products to boost alcohol consumption and asks citizens to explore methods of sale, including in metaverse, The Guardian reported.

The campaign has been met with a mixed response.

Some criticised the government's promotion of an unhealthy habit.

“As long as they can collect taxes, I guess people’s health doesn’t matter," one social media user said, according to The Washington Post.

“Young people not drinking is a good thing. Why make them addicts,” another commented.

Others enthusiastically pitched ideas. One person suggested that famous actresses become "virtual-reality hostesses" in digital spaces, the BBC reported.

The deadline for people to send in their ideas is the end of September. The selected ideas will be worked upon by experts before they are proposed in November.