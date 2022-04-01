English
    6 navy personnel of this country land in soup after eating free curry for 3 years

    Being ineligible for free curry did not stop some members of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Forces from relishing the dish.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    It is a tradition within the Japanese Navy to have curry every Friday. (Representational image)

    Six members of the Japanese Navy have landed in the soup for eating free curry at a naval station even though they were not eligible for it. They received brief suspensions, according to reports.

    The incident took place at the Hachinohe Air Base in Aomori prefecture, Japanese news website Sora News 24 reported. Officers living in the barracks of the base and those posted on docked ships at the facility get free curry meals.

    An officer who did not belong to either of the categories was found to have helped himself to free curry every Friday between July 2017 and March 2020, according to the report.

    It was further revealed that 20 more ineligible staffers had been enjoying the free meal.

    On Monday, a tribunal suspended six navy members for five days. Their salaries for those days were deducted.

    The officer who was among those punished said he was unaware that eating curry for free was a “serious breach” of regulations.

    “People had been doing this, calling it ‘tasting,’ since before I became stationed (at Hachinohe Air Base),” he was quoted as saying by Sora News 24.

    Japanese sailors were introduced to curry powder back in the Meiji era (from 1868 to 1912) by Anglo-Indian officers of the Royal Navy.

    According to a Guardian report, the earliest curry recipes emerged in cookbooks in Japan in 1872. Japanese karē raisu (curry rice) is popular among navy officers, who eat it every Friday. The dish is also a favourite among school students.
    Tags: #Curry #food #Japan #Japan navy #World News
