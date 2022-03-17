English
    Flashes in the sky, blackouts: Terrifying videos from earthquake-hit Japan

    Japan news: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture on March 16, killing four people and injuring over a 100.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Japan earthquake: More than 2 million homes were left without power.

    Terrifying videos have emerged from Japan showing the impact of the powerful earthquake that struck the country on March 16. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake had hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, triggering a Tsunami warning.

    One video captured powerful tremors and flashes in the sky in central Japan.

    Footage from inside a subway train showed grab handles swaying and rattling because of the earthquake

    Homes shook violently and there were massive power outages. In offices, computer screens were thrown off desks. Supermarkets were littered with fallen products and cracks emerged on roads. 

    As many as 2 million homes in Japan's capital Tokyo and other cities were left without power immediately after the earthquake, news agency AFP reported.

    The authorities worked throughout the night to restore power but as of Thursday morning, 30,000 homes were still without electricity. 

    The earthquake in Japan killed four people and injured more than 100, according to the news agency. 

    Damage to buildings was minor and no abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants, according to AFP. 

    A bullet train was derailed north of Fukushima city, and in Sendai, a stone wall collapsed. 

    Japan is prone to earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active belt about 40,000 kilometres in length. 

    The country had seen its worst catastrophe in 2011, when 18,000 people were killed in an earthquake and tsunami off Fukushima. 

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that the government will be on alert for more possible tremors over the next three days, according to news agency Reuters. 

    (With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 09:46 am
