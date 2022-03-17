Flashes in the sky, blackouts: Terrifying videos from earthquake-hit Japan

Japan earthquake: More than 2 million homes were left without power.

Terrifying videos have emerged from Japan showing the impact of the powerful earthquake that struck the country on March 16. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake had hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, triggering a Tsunami warning.



WATCH: Shaking, power outages, and flashes in the sky as 2 strong earthquakes hit central Japan pic.twitter.com/d7z9CsJzvI

— BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2022

One video captured powerful tremors and flashes in the sky in central Japan.

Footage from inside a subway train showed grab handles swaying and rattling because of the earthquake.

Homes shook violently and there were massive power outages. In offices, computer screens were thrown off desks. Supermarkets were littered with fallen products and cracks emerged on roads.



Watch: A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern Japan https://t.co/W7Q19W5hqrpic.twitter.com/LmOsZyxSNu — TIME (@TIME) March 16, 2022

As many as 2 million homes in Japan's capital Tokyo and other cities were left without power immediately after the earthquake, news agency AFP reported.

The authorities worked throughout the night to restore power but as of Thursday morning, 30,000 homes were still without electricity.

The earthquake in Japan killed four people and injured more than 100, according to the news agency.

Damage to buildings was minor and no abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants, according to AFP.

A bullet train was derailed north of Fukushima city, and in Sendai, a stone wall collapsed.

Japan is prone to earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a seismically-active belt about 40,000 kilometres in length.

The country had seen its worst catastrophe in 2011, when 18,000 people were killed in an earthquake and tsunami off Fukushima.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that the government will be on alert for more possible tremors over the next three days, according to news agency Reuters.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)