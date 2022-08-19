 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit temple to mark Janmashtami

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty prayed at the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Hertfordshire on August 18.

(Image credit: @RishiSunak/Twitter)

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, in race to become the country's next prime minister, prayed at a temple on August 18, ahead of Janmashtami -- the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty to the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Hertfordshire.

 

Sunak has roots in India. His parents are of Indian-origin and had migrated to the UK from Africa.

His wife, meanwhile, is the daughter of billionaire Indian businessman Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of of Infosys, and author and educator Sudha Murty.

Sunak could create history by becoming the first person of Indian origin to lead the United Kingdom. But he has tough competition from Liz Truss -- a senior Conservative Party leader. The two leaders have battled it out in debates over recent weeks.

According to a poll published by Sky News on Thursday, Truss has a lead of 32 points over her competitor Sunak.

The YouGov survey indicated that 66% Conservative Party members were supporting Truss, while 34% were backing  Sunak, the Sky News report said. The figures include only those leaders who intend to vote or have voted.

A clear winner will emerge on September 5. They will assume charge of the PM's post the next day.

TAGS: #Akshata Murty #Rishi Sunak #United Kingdom
first published: Aug 19, 2022 08:03 am
