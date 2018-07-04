App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens hours after landslide

BRO personnel and machines were pressed into service to clear the highway and it was reopened for traffic after a few hours, the police added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The 300-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic hours after it was closed on Wednesday due to a landslide triggered by rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said.

The highway was closed due to a landslide in Ramban's Panthal area this morning, they said.

BRO personnel and machines were pressed into service to clear the highway and it was reopened for traffic after a few hours, the police added.

Two-way traffic of light motor vehicles (LMVs) is plying on the highway, while heavy vehicles have been allowed only for one-way traffic from Kashmir to Jammu, they said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.