Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens hours after landslide

The 300-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic hours after it was closed on Wednesday due to a landslide triggered by rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said.

The highway was closed due to a landslide in Ramban's Panthal area this morning, they said.

BRO personnel and machines were pressed into service to clear the highway and it was reopened for traffic after a few hours, the police added.

Two-way traffic of light motor vehicles (LMVs) is plying on the highway, while heavy vehicles have been allowed only for one-way traffic from Kashmir to Jammu, they said.