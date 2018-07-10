App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu & Kashmir: One tube of Jawahar Tunnel closed after it develops cracks

The highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country and is called the gateway to the Valley.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One of the two tubes of the Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed today after it developed cracks, officials said. The tube was damaged after rocks fell into the tunnel complex through its service and air vents, a traffic department official said.

However, vehicles are being allowed to move through the tunnel's other tube, he said.

Departments concerned are carrying out repair works, but it will take time, the officials said.

The highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country and is called the gateway to the Valley.

"The repair work will take some time and, therefore, people have been requested to undertake their journey only after confirming the status of the road,” he said.

Rocks fell into the tunnel damaging one of the tubes. The portion has developed cracks, a police official said.

He said that following the tube's closure, a number of vehicles got stranded between the Banihal and Qazigund sectors.

The tunnel was constructed in the 1950's for round-the-year surface transport and has been operational since December 1956.

The tunnel was renovated by the Border Roads Organization several times over the past decades to ensure it stays open.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.