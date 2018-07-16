Jammu chamber warns agitation over discrimination after Amarnath yatra

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today warned it would launch a mass agitation over alleged discrimination against the Jammu region after the ongoing Amarnath Yatra concludes next month. However, it made it clear that it would not be part of any “politically motivated” campaign to press for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

The chamber's warning came close on the heels of a campaign announced by Ankur Sharma, one of the defence lawyers in the Kathua rape-and-murder case, to press for a CBI probe and counter “systematic invasion” aimed at changing the demography of Hindu- dominated Jammu region.

“The discrimination continues with Jammu even under the governor's rule. We are in touch with the heads of various religious bodies, social organisations and student unions and will jointly launch an agitation after the end of the Amarnath yatra (on August 26),” JCCI president Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

The JCCI appealed to one and all to get ready for the “final fight for justice".

In a letter addressed to the governor last month, the JCCI had demanded relocation of the illegally settled Rohingya Muslim immigrants besides drawing his attention to the pending tourism, industry and health projects.

“We are meeting the governor and his advisor's shortly to seek redressal of the issues already raised by us. In addition, the menace of drugs and rampant corruption will also be brought to their notice,” he said.

Gupta said the chamber would also request to allow central investigating agencies to probe corruption charges involving former ministers and bureaucrats as the "state watchdog agencies have failed to do enough".

Gupta blamed senior BJP leader and former assembly speaker Nirmal Singh for neglect of Jammu over the past three years of PDP-BJP rule.

Replying to a question whether the chamber supports the demand for CBI probe into Kathua rape and murder case, he said, “Our stand on the heinous crime is categorically clear that we will not support any politically motivated agitation or campaign on the issue.”

"The CBI probe will not be different...the case is sub-judice and if anybody is not satisfied, there is a provision to move to a higher court and seek a CBI probe by justifying the demand," he said.

He defended his demand for the relocation of the Rohingyas, saying, “Since the issue is also sub-judice, we want them to be relocated till a final decision is taken on their deportation.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Ankur Sharma announced a campaign under the banner of 'Ikkjutt' (United) Jammu to push for handing over the Kathua case to CBI.