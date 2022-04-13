Jallianwala Bagh massacre clocks 103rd year: PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann lead tributes on Twitter

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre clocked its 103rd grim year today as political leaders and citizens paid tributes to lives lost in the brutal tragedy.

A peaceful crowd, protesting the arrest of freedom fighters, had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when British general Reginald Dyer blocked the only exit with troops and started firing at the crowd.

The park, full of women and children, became a holding place and hundreds were killed in an unprovoked firing - a horrific atrocity that shocked the world. Many, trying to escape the firing, jumped into a well in the park to their deaths.

As the fateful day marked its 103rd year today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the martyrs killed in the tragedy.

“Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” PM Modi tweeted sharing his speech at the complex last year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “103 years ago, the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh showed the world the cruelty of an autocratic regime. Humble tribute to the courageous martyrs. Their supreme sacrifice has continued to inspire generations to fight against injustice.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid his tributes in a tweet in Punjabi.

“In the history of India, Jallianwala Bagh is such a bloody massacre that even today we get goosebumps. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our great martyrs. All our lives we will be indebted to these martyrs who gave us this freedom. Long live the revolution!” reads the translated tweet.

Here are some more tributes:

Britain has never formally apologised for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre but expressed "deep regret" in 2019.