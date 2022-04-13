Jallianwala Bagh massacre clocks 103rd year: PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann lead tributes on Twitter

Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919.(Image: @airnewsalerts/Twitter)

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre clocked its 103rd grim year today as political leaders and citizens paid tributes to lives lost in the brutal tragedy.

A peaceful crowd, protesting the arrest of freedom fighters, had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when British general Reginald Dyer blocked the only exit with troops and started firing at the crowd.

The park, full of women and children, became a holding place and hundreds were killed in an unprovoked firing - a horrific atrocity that shocked the world. Many, trying to escape the firing, jumped into a well in the park to their deaths.

As the fateful day marked its 103rd year today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the martyrs killed in the tragedy.

“Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” PM Modi tweeted sharing his speech at the complex last year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “103 years ago, the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh showed the world the cruelty of an autocratic regime. Humble tribute to the courageous martyrs. Their supreme sacrifice has continued to inspire generations to fight against injustice.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid his tributes in a tweet in Punjabi.

“In the history of India, Jallianwala Bagh is such a bloody massacre that even today we get goosebumps. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our great martyrs. All our lives we will be indebted to these martyrs who gave us this freedom. Long live the revolution!” reads the translated tweet.



My humble tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. They stood up against the British oppression and their supreme sacrifice inspired many great freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh & Udham Singh ji. Their sacrifices will continue to inspire the future generations. pic.twitter.com/sVwW6vJmFf

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2022



Today, we observe 103 years of one of the darkest blots of our nation's history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

India salutes the indomitable courage & sacrifice of those who were martyred on that fateful day. May their memory give us strength to create the India they dreamt of. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2022



I bow with reverence to the brave Indians who martyred during a peaceful protest at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

Their sacrifice sparked the fire of patriotism in the country which led to the demolition of British rule in India. pic.twitter.com/FQ2be7IXUi — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 13, 2022



Humble tributes to the bravehearts who have martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on this day in 1919. India salute the sacrifices made by the martyrs on this day in Jallianwala Bagh.

Their sacrifice will always inspire us to build a better and stronger India.@PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 13, 2022



They were fighting for their deserved rights.

Peacefully. Protecting national interest.

Hundreds of them lost their lives doing so at the cruel hands of tyranny. Be it the Jallianwala Bagh protest or the year-long farmers protest; both met the same fate.#NewIndiaSameTyranny pic.twitter.com/2kQmjOz8Du — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2022



Humblest tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their indomitable spirit continues to invigorate generations of us in this fight to uphold truth, freedom & justice.

The nation will forever be indebted to their supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/DeU5nAiU6A — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 13, 2022



My humble tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in Jallianwala Bagh, this day in 1919. We remain forever indebted to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for India's independence.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 13, 2022



Humble tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre in 1919. Their sacrifices for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/C4r2jWgZYF

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2022

Britain has never formally apologised for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre but expressed "deep regret" in 2019.





