App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaishankar to hold talks with Chinese, Russian foreign ministers on June 22

The meeting, being convened at the initiative of Russia, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats, they said.

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to join his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China trilateral on June 22, against the backdrop of a tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

The meeting, being convened at the initiative of Russia, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats, they said.

It is unlikely that the the border standoff between India and China will figure in the meeting as bilateral issues are usually not discussed under the trilateral format, the sources said, citing convention.

Close

"It will be a good opportunity for all the three countries to come together and discuss regional issues in order to synchronise our views to contribute to regional stability," a senior diplomat told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

related news

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in mountainous eastern Ladakh for over five weeks. Both the countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a “constructive” relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability.

The trilateral meeting on June 22 was scheduled to be held in March, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Constructive relationship between our Indian and Chinese friends is very important to promote regional dialogue on stability and sustainable development,” Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told PTI earlier this month.

He also said that Russia was looking forward to further expanding its interaction with India and China at the upcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the BRICS and Russia-India-China trilateral forum.

The three foreign ministers are also expected to deliberate extensively on the evolving political situation in Afghanistan after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February.

The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The meeting of the RIC foreign ministers is also expected to delve into key connectivity projects in the region including the implementation of the 7,200 km-long International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) linking India, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia with Europe.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Russia

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.