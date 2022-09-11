In US city, taps either run dry or pour out murky brown water. Watch viral videos

People in Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, have been reeling under an acute water crisis for nearly two weeks. The supply runs painfully low, leaving people without water to drink, flush toilets and cook.

When people's taps are not running dry, they are ejecting murky brown water.

A video, shot by a journalist of filthy brown water running out of the taps at her home, is going viral on Twitter. It has over 11 million views and more than 50,000 re-tweets.

The journalist, Molly Minta, wrote that some people in her area believed the water supply there would be safe because of its proximity to a water plant.

She also shared a photo of a water sample stored in a box. One Twitter commented that it looked like "strong coffee".

Meanwhile, CNN's account of a mother and son struggling with house chores because of the water crisis is also being widely-watched.

Mississippi, with a predominant Black population, has battled water supply difficulties for years.

The latest crisis arose because of an important, but old, water treatment plant being disrupted by flooding, news agency AFP reported.

The situation became so dire that soldiers had to be pressed into service to help distribute water bottles to the residents.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to allocate federal resources to help Mississippi battle the crisis.

The residents are angry, saying its "utterly ridiculous" that they have to struggle for clean water.

"At my home the water is running very slowly. It's a horrible situation in the entire city," one of them was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)