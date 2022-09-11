English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In US city, taps either run dry or pour out murky brown water. Watch viral videos

    A disrupted water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi, has left citizens in crisis.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    (Image credit: Molly Minta/Mississippi Today)

    (Image credit: Molly Minta/Mississippi Today)


    People in Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, have been reeling under an acute water crisis for nearly two weeks. The supply runs painfully low, leaving people without water to drink, flush toilets and cook.

    When people's taps are not running dry, they are ejecting murky brown water.

    A video, shot by a journalist of filthy brown water running out of the taps at her home, is going viral on Twitter. It has over 11 million views and more than 50,000 re-tweets.

    The journalist, Molly Minta, wrote that some people in her area believed the water supply there would be safe because of its proximity to a water plant.

     

    She also shared a photo of a water sample stored in a box. One Twitter commented that it looked like "strong coffee".

     

     

    Meanwhile, CNN's account of a mother and son struggling with house chores because of the water crisis is also being widely-watched. 

     

    Mississippi, with a predominant Black population, has battled water supply difficulties for years.

    The latest crisis arose because of an important, but old, water treatment plant being disrupted by flooding, news agency AFP reported.

    The situation became so dire that soldiers had to be pressed into service to help distribute water bottles to the residents.

    US President Joe Biden has vowed to allocate federal resources to help Mississippi battle the crisis.

    The residents are angry, saying its "utterly ridiculous" that they have to struggle for clean water.

    "At my home the water is running very slowly. It's a horrible situation in the entire city," one of them was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mississippi #US #water
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 03:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.