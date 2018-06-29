App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy's Salvini awaits 'concrete commitments' from EU migration deal

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday he wanted to see concrete commitments from the European Union on migration, after EU leaders pledged in an overnight agreement to strengthen external borders and explore new migrant centres.

"Let's see the concrete commitments," Salvini, who heads up the ruling coalition's anti-immigration League party, said in a radio interview when asked to comment on the Brussels agreement.

In a convoluted statement meant to satisfy divergent views, the leaders agreed to set up joint asylum processing sites and restrict migrant moves within the bloc, but they made clear that virtually all of their pledges would be carried out on a "voluntary basis" by member states.
tags #Current Affairs #Matteo Salvini #world

