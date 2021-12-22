MARKET NEWS

IT Department raids entities linked to Chinese mobile phone manufacturers

The raids are being carried out at premises located in the national capital region and some states in the south, official sources said.

PTI
December 22, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in various states against entities engaged with Chinese mobile phone manufacturers on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out at premises located in the national capital region and some states in the south, they said.

Some vendors and distribution partners of these firms are being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Income Tax Department #India
first published: Dec 22, 2021 03:59 pm

