ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 on August 12

"The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions", the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC). (File image: Reuters)

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, next week.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, it said.

Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, it was stated.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Earth #EOS-03 #India #ISRO #satellite
first published: Aug 6, 2021 08:24 am

