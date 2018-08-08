App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO receives response from 141 firms for lithium ion tech

In June, ISRO had issued RFQ in connection with the technology transfer, containing a brief description of the qualification aspects, technology transfer process, timelines and other relevant details.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian Space Research Organisation today said it has received response from 141 companies to its Request For Qualification (RFQ) for technology transfer of the lithium ion cell to Indian industries.



ISRO's VSSC has successfully developed and qualified lithium ion cells of capacities ranging from 1.5 Ah to 100 Ah for use in satellites and launch vehicles.

"Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has received response from 141 companies for its lithium ion cell technology," ISRO said in a statement.

According to the space agency, lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell technology is one of the "most promising" electrochemicalenergy storage technologies owing to its high voltage, highenergy density, long life cycle and high storagecharacteristics.

It finds wide applications in electronic gadgets, tele-communication and industrial applications as well as in aerospace.

The recent progresses in Li-ion battery technology have made it the favourite power source for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

With the successful deployment of indigenous lithium ion batteries in various missions, ISRO said, VSSC is planningto transfer this technology to the industries to establishproduction facilities for producing lithium ion cells to coverthe entire spectrum of power storage requirements of thecountry.

Floating the RFQ, ISRO had earlier said, "This initiative is expected to enable Zero Emission Policy of India and accelerate the development of indigenous electric vehicle industry."
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO

