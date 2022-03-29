Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed after testing positive for COVID

Naftali Bennett (Source: Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM’s media adviser said on Tuesday.

Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.

Also Read: Israel PM visit expected to boost trade talks

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled, the media adviser said.