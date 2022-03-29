English
    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed after testing positive for COVID

    Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    Naftali Bennett (Source: Reuters)

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM’s media adviser said on Tuesday.

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled, the media adviser said.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 12:23 pm
