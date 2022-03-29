Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed after testing positive for COVID
PTI
March 29, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
Naftali Bennett (Source: Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM’s media adviser said on Tuesday.
Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.
