Is this the best 'UFO' photo ever taken? What experts say

Unidentified flying objects have always intrigued the world. Recently, a 50-year-old photo of one such sighting emerged on social media, leaving users baffled.

The photo, belonging to Costa Rica’s national archives, was shared by United Kingdom-based UAP Media -- which covers unidentified aerial phenomena.

The publication said that the photo was taken in 1971 during an aerial survey of Costa Rica’s northern highlands to the study the impact of a hydroelectric project.

An aerial photographer named Sergio Loaiza took pictures of the landscape in black-and-white. But he and three others on the project were unaware that they had captured something unusual.

It was only later when they pulled out the negatives for an analysis that they noticed a strange object in the air, UAP media said.

"On frame number 300, with a timestamp of 8.25am, the image shows what appears to be a shiny metallic disc on the right of the photograph," the website added.

UAP Media said it had obtained a copy of the original photograph from a Costa Rica resident named Esteban Carranza. The publication claimed the object had not been successfully debunked so far.

Writer Leslie Kean described the photo as the "most extraordinary one ever released by government officials".

"I am grateful to Esteban for the efforts he has made to acquire the best possible rendition of this historic photograph," she was quoted as saying by UAP Media.

But another expert expressed doubts about the photo's authenticity.

“I'd love it to be true,” said Graeme Rendall, who has written a book titled ‘UFOs Before Roswell and Flying Saucer Fever'.

“It definitely looks a lot more convincing than a lot of other images I've seen over the years. I'd have to leave it to the photo analysis experts to pronounce sentence on it though."





