    Is Elon Musk building a private airport? His response to reports

    There is speculation that Elon Musk, the billionaire boss of Tesla, wants an airport of his own outside Austin, where the Tesla Gigafactory is located.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Reports have emerged of Elon Musk's plans to build a private airport in Texas -- the home of the Tesla gigafactory and the company's global headquarters.

    According to the Austonia website, the airport will probably be situated outside Austin and provide private jet travel facilities to Elon Musk and the executives of his companies. Apart from Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX also have a presence in Texas.

    To be able to build an airport, Tesla's billionaire boss will have to cross regulatory hurdles. "The path to completion could be a long one, especially given Musk's ongoing feud with President Joe Biden," the report said.

    But Musk denied having any such plans. Responding to another report on Twitter, he said since the Tesla factory was just five minutes from the existing Austin airport, it would be silly for him to build another one.

    But he added that the airport could use some improvements.

    "It needs another runway as Austin is growing fast!" Elon Musk added.

    Austin, the capital of Texas, is where Tesla's gigafactory is situated. The facility was opened in April this year .

    It spans 2,500 acres along the Colorado River  and has over 10 million square feet of factory floor. The Gigafactory Texas is the manufacturing hub for Tesla's Model Y and the future home of its Cybertruck.

    “We are really entering a new phase of Tesla’s future,” Musk had said while launching the Texas factory, according to The Verge website. “I can’t wait to see this baby in production, it’s going to be epic.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #Texas
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 11:40 am
