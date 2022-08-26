IRCTC withdraws tender for consultant to monetise its passenger, freight customer data

Amid concerns raised over privacy issues, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on August 26 withdrew tender for hiring consultant to monetise its passenger, freight customer data, with the aim to generate revenue up to Rs 1,000 crore.

IRCTC informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor that it was no longer pursuing the tender.

"Due to withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Government of lndia, E-tender for appointment of Consultant for Data Monetization of lndian Railway/ IRCTC floated by IRCTC, on 29th July, 2022 has been withdrawn," according to the official notification.

Shares of IRCTC on Friday closed 0.17 percent higher at Rs 718.50 apiece on BSE.

Earlier month, IRCTC had stated that it was looking to onboard a consultant who can study railways passenger data in a bid to monetise it in the long run. The catering arm of Indian Railways has more than 10 crore users, of which 7.5 crore are active users.

According to the tender document, the data to be studied will include information captured by the transporter's various public facing applications such as ''name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, login or password'' and other details.

The document also stated that the consultant, once finalised, will be provided the details of applications and the data collected thereon for conducting the study for 'Monetization of Digital Data of Indian Railways'.

It had also stated that the consultant shall study the data of passenger, freight and parcel businesses of the Indian Railways such as PRS, NGeT, NTES, UTS, Rail Madad, FOIS, TMS, e-CRM, and PMS, as well as vendor-related data from applications like IREPS, VMS and IPAS.

The document titled 'The Scope of Work for Project A: For study of Monetization of Digital Data of Indian Railways(IR)' said the consultant would also be provided access to the digital data systems which generate behavioural data such as flow of passengers, class of journey, frequency of journey, travel time, booking time, age group and gender, payment mode, number of destinations and booking modes.

The objective of the exercise, it said, is for the IRCTC to leverage its data assets and market position to drive strong growth in revenues. This can be achieved by improving customer experience, expanding the portfolio of products being offered to the customers and/or developing new business lines and partnerships, the document stated.

