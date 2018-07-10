App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRCTC orders enquiry into complaint on food of Duronto Express

IRCTC Group General Manager (east zone) Debasish Chanda said that there were, however, tweets by at least 23 passengers travelling by the same train that reached Howrah last evening stating that the quality and taste of the food served to them were good.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Railway's food catering arm IRCTC has ordered an enquiry into a complaint by a passenger of the 12246 Yeswantpur-Howrah Duronto Express about the quality of food served to him in the train, an IRCTC official said here today.

IRCTC Group General Manager (east zone) Debasish Chanda said that there were, however, tweets by at least 23 passengers travelling by the same train that reached Howrah last evening stating that the quality and taste of the food served to them were good.

"The gentleman may not have liked the taste, but the food served to him was definitely not stale," Chanda said.

He said that despite that, an enquiry was ordered immediately after the complaint was lodged yesterday.

IRCTC officials said that the passenger has said that he generally travels in higher class, but was travelling in the Sleeper class during this journey since he could get a confirmed ticket in the air conditioned classes.

This may have led to his not liking the taste of the food served to him in the particular class, an official said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.