IRCTC all set to launch own payment aggregator iPay in August

In a bid to improve passenger experience, Indian Railways’ IRCTC — which handles catering, tourism and online ticketing — is now all set to introduce its own payment aggregator called IRCTC-iPay, reports NDTV.

Soon, passengers will not need any third-party vendor's bank card or cash wallet because IRCTC’s iPay will be available by August 18 on irctc.com.

In a tweet, while announcing the launch of iPay, IRCTC also hinted that it has already completed all regulatory formalities in run up to the official launch in August.



IRCTC's own payment Agreegator IRCTC-iPay will be available on https://t.co/K9ZxE5Qlmj by Aug-18 as PCI-DSS security certificate has been granted to IRCTC. IRCTC iPay provides all payment options like Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc. pic.twitter.com/yChPOsoH2l

— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 19, 2018

The PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certificate has been granted to IRCTC, mentioned the tweet.

The IRCTC iPay provides all payment options such as credit card, debit card, international card, auto debit, UPI, wallets etc.

Other lucrative payment options by IRCTC

SBI (State Bank of India) card

IRCTC also offers IRCTC SBI card that enables customers to get up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC11, CC booking as SBI Card Travel Reward Points for ticket purchases at irctc.co.in.

Through the IRCTC SBI Platinum Card, passengers can shop, dine, travel and earn one reward point for every Rs 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in. Customers can redeem all their reward points on irctc.co.in against railway ticket purchases.

How to apply for IRCTC SBI Platinum Card

Customers need to send an SMS typing "RAIL" to 56767 after which a representative from SBI will contact them. Users can also visit "Apply Now" section of sbicard.com to apply for this card.