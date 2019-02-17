Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iran summons Pakistan envoy over suicide bombing that killed 27 of Revolutionary Guard

The suicide bombing on February 13 killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Iran's foreign ministry on February 17 summoned the Pakistani ambassador after Tehran accused Islamabad of harbouring a jihadist group behind a deadly suicide attack on security forces. "The Islamic Republic of Iran expects Pakistan's government and army to seriously confront ... the terrorist groups active on its border with Iran," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

An Iranian official at the ministry called on Pakistan to quickly take the necessary steps for the identification and arrest of the attack's perpetrators.

The suicide bombing on February 13 that killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

The attack was claimed by the jihadist outfit Jaish al-Adl ("Army of Justice").

related news

It was formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010.

Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari on Saturday blamed Pakistan's army and Inter-Services Intelligence agency for sheltering the jihadists.

"The government of Pakistan must pay the price of harbouring these terrorist groups and this price will undoubtedly be very high," Jafari told mourners gathered at funerals for the dead in the city of Isfahan.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also linked the perpetrators of Wednesday's attack to "the spying agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries".
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.