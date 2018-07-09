App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPS officer's brother among Hizbul Mujahideen's new recruits, picture with AK-47 released

Shamsul Haq Mengnoo, brother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — Inamul Haq (2012 IPS batch) — has reportedly joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Militant group Hizbul Mujahideen released pictures of new recruits on Sunday, marking militant commander Burhan Wani's death anniversary.

One of the pictures was of Shamsul Haq Mengnoo (25), brother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — Inamul Haq (2012 IPS batch) — who is posted in the Northeast.

In the picture, Shamsul, who is a resident of south Kashmir’s Shopian, is seen holding an AK-47 rifle.

The picture mentions May 25, 2018, as the date of his joining militant group while his code name has been shown in the picture is Burhan Sani.

The new age militants have followed the trend of announcing their joining of militant groups by releasing pictures with guns on social media.

Shamsul, who was pursuing his (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) BUMS from a government college at Zakura on the outskirts of Srinagar, had gone missing in May, the report adds.

According to a report by Tribune India, a police officer confirmed, “Yes, Shamsul has joined Hizbul.”

Shamsul is the fourth highly-educated youth to join militant ranks of Hizbul this year, the report suggests.

 
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #AK-47 #Current Affairs #Hizbul Mujahideen #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Trending News

