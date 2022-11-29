 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPS officer Laxmi Singh appointed UP's first woman Police Commissioner at Noida

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

The state at present has 7 police commissionerates, a policy structure created first in 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed IPS officer Laxmi Singh as the new Noida Police chief, making her the first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in the state.

The 2000-batch officer, who replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddh Nagar, is expected to take charge on Wednesday.  The UP government late Monday night issued a transfer and posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, including for the new Commissionrates of Varanasi, Agra and Prayagraj.

The state at present has 7 police commissionerates, a policy structure created first in 2020.  Alok Singh, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been posted as an additional director general of police (ADGP) at the DGP office in state capital Lucknow.

Laxmi, 48, has been serving as an Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range.

She holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper (33rd rank overall) in the UPSC-held exams and was adjudged the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, as per official records.

She has also been awarded the PM's silver bation and the home minister's pistol during her training.