English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

INX Media case: Delhi court grants exemption from personal appearance to P Chidambaram, son Karti

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted relief to the Chidambarams after an application in this regard was moved by their lawyer, saying the accused were busy in assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti for the day in the INX Media scam related money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted relief to the Chidambarams after an application in this regard was moved by their lawyer, saying the accused were busy in assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The accused were summoned by the court on March 24 after taking congnisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED.

The court will further hear the matter on April 16.

Both are star campaigners, their lawyer Arshdeep Singh said.

Close

Related stories

The court also issued notice to the ED on a bail application moved by co-accused Peter Mukharjea in the case.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019.

On October 16, 2019, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI.

In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

Karti was arrested by the CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail in March 2018 in the INX Media corruption case.

He was granted interim bail from the Delhi high court in the money laundering case.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #INX media case #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram
first published: Apr 7, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.