Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX media case: CBI can prosecute P Chidambaram, law ministry tells Centre

The law ministry has now told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that there was "no legal infirmity" in the CBI's request seeking prosecution sanction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In what could spell fresh trouble for P Chidambaram, the Law Ministry has told the Centre that the CBI can be granted sanction to prosecute the former Union minister in the INX media case. A senior government functionary said the law ministry's opinion was sought on whether the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) demand to prosecute Chidambaram was legally sound.

The law ministry has now told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that there was "no legal infirmity" in the CBI's request seeking prosecution sanction.

The ministry, he said, gave its opinion based on evidences provided by the premier investigative agency.

The CBI has already been granted approval by the Centre to prosecute Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case.

The agency had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The veteran Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

