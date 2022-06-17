English
    Investor Ray Dalio recalls the year US ‘ran out of money’

    In 1971, gold was the currency used for transactions between countries and paper money had value only because it could be exchanged for gold, Ray Dalio wrote in a Twitter thread.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

    American investor Ray Dalio wants to help people understand that events of the past can offer valuable lessons about what is happening in the world now. On June 16, he shared snippets from an explainer video based on his book 2021 book Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail.

    Ray Dalio recalled a time in 1971 when the United States was unable to pay off its debts. He was then a young clerk at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In a Twitter thread, Dalio said that US simply ran out of money in 1971.

     

    Explaining reasons for the crunch, the investor wrote that gold was the currency used for transactions between countries in 1971 and paper money had value only because it could be exchanged for gold.

    In 1971, the US was spending lot more than its income, Dalio continued. "By writing a lot more of these paper money checks than it had gold in the bank to exchange for them," he added.

    Dalio said that US gold reserves began diminishing as people took checks to banks to get them exchanged.

    "It soon became obvious that the US couldn't keep its promises for all the existing paper money, so people holding dollars rushed to exchange them before the gold ran out," Dalio added.

    The United States eventually did away with the Gold Standard to tackle inflation and ensure that foreign nations do not burden it by redeeming dollars for gold.
    Tags: #Economy #Ray Dalio #United States
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 12:51 pm
