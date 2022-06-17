Investor Ray Dalio recalls the year US ‘ran out of money’

American investor Ray Dalio wants to help people understand that events of the past can offer valuable lessons about what is happening in the world now. On June 16, he shared snippets from an explainer video based on his book 2021 book Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail.

Ray Dalio recalled a time in 1971 when the United States was unable to pay off its debts. He was then a young clerk at the New York Stock Exchange.

In a Twitter thread, Dalio said that US simply ran out of money in 1971.



In 1971 when I was a young clerk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, the United States ran out of money and defaulted on its debts. That's right, the US ran out of money. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/2nTUFAgCfl

— Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) June 16, 2022

Explaining reasons for the crunch, the investor wrote that gold was the currency used for transactions between countries in 1971 and paper money had value only because it could be exchanged for gold.

In 1971, the US was spending lot more than its income, Dalio continued. "By writing a lot more of these paper money checks than it had gold in the bank to exchange for them," he added.

Dalio said that US gold reserves began diminishing as people took checks to banks to get them exchanged.

"It soon became obvious that the US couldn't keep its promises for all the existing paper money, so people holding dollars rushed to exchange them before the gold ran out," Dalio added.

The United States eventually did away with the Gold Standard to tackle inflation and ensure that foreign nations do not burden it by redeeming dollars for gold.