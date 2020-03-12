App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Introduce facial recognition tech at sensitive airport this year: Parliamentary panel

The suggestions have been made by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A parliamentary panel on March 12 recommended introduction of facial recognition technology at sensitive airports this year and urged the civil aviation ministry to provide adequate funds for the project.

Flagging concerns over shortage of pilots in the country, the panel also said the government should seriously think about setting up of new institutes for pilot training as well as revamping the existing ones.

The suggestions have been made by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

"The committee desires that the facial recognition technology be introduced at the sensitive and super-sensitive airports by this year and airports catering to larger traffic be taken up subsequently," it said in a report.

In its report tabled in Parliament on March 12, the panel also urged the ministry to provide adequate funds at the disposal of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), so that this project is not delayed further.

Among other issues, the panel said it was a matter of "grave concern" that the country needs about 1,000 pilots a year but only around 200 to 300 pilots are trained, which leads to shortage of type-rated commanders in the country.

"... the ministry should give serious thought to setting up of new institutes for pilot training and to revamp the existing ones and also augment the capacity intake of students in the existing institutes," the report said.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

