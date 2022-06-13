Internet Explorer, the browser we loved to hate, is retiring. Users say ‘end of an era’

Microsoft's Internet Explorer browser will retire on June 15 this year, nearly three decades after it was unveiled. The web browser, which for many 90s users was an introduction to the internet, gradually lost on popularity because of its slow speed.

Over the years, it became synonymous with slowness, inspiring countless memes.





When Microsoft announced its plans to pull the plug on the browser, many spoke about it in nostalgic terms.

Users have been taking to Twitter to give Internet Explorer a send-off. Some speak of it fondly, others jokingly

"Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era," said a user named Caesar. "I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood."

"We'll miss the legend for sure," said another user. "Even if many people used it as a way to download Chrome in last couple years."

A user named J Evans said Internet Explorer's retirement made him said. "I’ve been using that software for over 25 years! Makes me sad. Lol."





Another person bid adieu to the "best browser downloader".





Microsoft had announced in May last year the next step in its movement away from Internet Explorer.

"We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the company had said. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

It added: "Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge."

