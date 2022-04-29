International Dance Day 2022: Where to watch performances from around the world

The world is marking International Dance Day today. The event to celebrate the art of dancing was created in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, which is a partner of UNESCO.

April 29 is the day Jean-Georges Noverre, who is regarded as the creator of the modern ballet, was born.

International Dance Day is a day for those who acknowledge how important the dance form is, the International Theatre Institute said on its website.

“(The day) acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its (dance's) value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth,” the institute added.

International Dance Day 2022, the 40th anniversary of the day, will be celebrated virtually with video presentations of five dance productions -- one each from Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Arab countries.

The performances can be viewed on the International Theatre Institute's website. The online event will begin at 2.00 pm Paris time (5.30 pm in India).

"The aim of the celebration is to gather people together and show the world the beauty and diversity of dance art," the institute said.

Every year, a dance personality is chosen to be the author of the message underlining the significance of the day. This year, it is KANG Sue-jin, the artistic director of the Korean National Ballet.

KANG Sue-jin has been the Honorary Ambassador of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. She is renowned for introducing children with disabilities to dancing.