International Civil Aviation Day: All you need to know about history, significance

International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated on December 7 every year. (Representational)

International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated on December 7 to raise awareness about the importance of civil aviation and its contribution in the world. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) – the body behind effectively handling international travel, security and cooperation is a United Nations body formed 75 years ago and is entrusted with maintaining aviation safety worldwide.

Agenda of International Civil Aviation Day

Every five years since 2014, the ICAO council comes up with a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. Between these anniversary years, the council representatives choose a single theme for the full four-year intervening period.

And in 2019, it was decided that until 2023 the theme will be “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

History of International Civil Aviation Day

On December 7, 1994, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chicago Convention, the ICAO first observed the International Civil Aviation Day. In 1996, the UN General Assembly decided 7 December to be International Civil Aviation Day. Since then, the day has been observed on a global scale but it is not a public holiday.

Significance of International Civil Aviation Day

The day honours civil aviation workers, air traffic controllers and everyone who works towards keeping flights and flying safe for passengers.

According to the UN, the global air transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and $2.7 trillion in global economic activity, with over 10 million women and men working within the industry to ensure 120,000 flights and 12 million passengers a day are carried safely to their destinations.