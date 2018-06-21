Interesting facts about World Selfie Day: Check out the records India holds

June 21 is World Selfie Day, which is dedicated wholly to the art of looking good, feeling good, clicking selfies and showing them off. The day came into existence in 2014, when BBC started with its “Who do we think we are?” project. It encouraged people to click selfies with someone or something that they identify themselves with. Ever since, uploading amazing selfies on social media has become a tradition of sorts. Read on these eight facts, we feel you should know on this day. (Image: Reuters)