Interesting facts about World Selfie Day: Check out the records India holds

Selfie Day is observed around the world on June 21. Here are some interesting facts about the "feel good" day. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 June 21 is World Selfie Day, which is dedicated wholly to the art of looking good, feeling good, clicking selfies and showing them off. The day came into existence in 2014, when BBC started with its “Who do we think we are?” project. It encouraged people to click selfies with someone or something that they identify themselves with. Ever since, uploading amazing selfies on social media has become a tradition of sorts. Read on these eight facts, we feel you should know on this day. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 India holds the record for the most number of people in one selfie. A total of 2151 people posed for a selfie taken at NIT Calicut, during a cultural programme on March 26, 2015. (Image: Screenshot from YouTube video) 3/10 On Instagram, there are over 350 million photos uploaded with ‘selfie’ as their hashtag. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Over a thousand selfies get uploaded per second on Instagram. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Pouting is one of the most popular faces to make while clicking a selfie. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 selfie at the Oscars had garnered the most retweets of all time, reaching over a million in just an hour. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Before the Delhi assembly elections in 2015, the BJP set up around 1000 booths across the city where people could click a selfie with a virtual image of Narendra Modi. Over half-a-million selfies were clicked at these booths. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 A study published by the University of California in 2016 concluded that clicking selfies is directly linked to increase in happiness. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Selfies can be dangerous too. In 2017, research showed that India had the highest number of selfie-related deaths in the world. Around 128 out of the 213 selfie deaths from 2014 have been recorded in the country. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Selfie was declared as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries in 2013. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:33 pm