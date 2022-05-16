Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's 3 tips for success

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has said he dreamt of reaching the top post since his early days at the company. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has had a three-decades-long stint with the cutting-edge technology company. Over the course of his career, he has gathered some crucial insights, which he is now sharing with other professionals.

During a university speech in Ohio last week, Gelsinger elaborated on his three-point guide for success, Inc. magazine reported.

The first tip he had was having a mentor. "We're diamonds in the rough and we need people to knock off those rough edges," he said.

Pat Gelsinger cited his own relationship with Intel's former CEO Andy Grove as an example.

Second, he advised that professionals write down a mission statement for themselves and think big.

Gelsinger added that he had his sights set on the Intel CEO position since his early days at the company. He said his dream became a reality only because he dared to reach for it.

Third, he said, it was important to find a passion. He advised professionals to fully dedicate themselves to what they love doing.

Gelsinger added that life will still not be perfect. He told the audience that they will face setbacks, but it is their approach to difficulties that will define them.

"Aggressively embrace these moments and make them better, because these failures are your opportunities to learn and grow," he was quoted as saying by Inc. magazine. "Use your passion to fight through those challenges and you will have more days like today."

Gelsinger was Intel's first ever chief technology officer. In 2009, he left the company to become the president of EMC.

After that, in 2012, he joined Cloud computing company VMware.He returned to Intel in February 2021 as its new CEO.





