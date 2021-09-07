MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Inspection of gold shops to be increased to prevent tax evasion: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM directed that strict inspections should be carried out in areas where tax evasion was likely and where violations are found, action, including cancellation of GST registration of such persons, should be taken against them, the release said.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST

To prevent tax evasion in gold jewellery sales, strict measures like increased inspection of gold shops would be taken, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the CM in a high-level meeting held to discuss the issue, a state government release said.

In the meeting it was also decided to strengthen the sales tax intelligence in the state, it said.

Adequate incentives should be given to officials who do more tax collection, it was decided in the meeting during which Vijayan also inquired about the possibility of making CCTV footage of large gold shops available at the GST office and police station, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan #tax evasion
first published: Sep 7, 2021 01:36 pm

