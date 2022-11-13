Inside Elon Musk’s Twitter: Manager vomited when told to fire hundreds, says report

(Image credit: AFP)

Soon after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk ordered wide-ranging layoffs, a complicated process that caused panic and distress at the social network. A New York Times report reveals in detail the fallout of change in Twitter's ownership.

The report said that on October 28, just hours after acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk called HR executives to a "war room" at Twitter's headquarters and asked them to prepare for mass layoffs. They warned Musk about possible lawsuits resulting from the abrupt terminations but his team insisted he was not worried about them.

Eventually, Musk had to hold on till November 1 as managers struggled to decide which employees they should sack.

The response to the layoffs was visceral. One manager, told to fire hundreds, was so distressed that they threw up in a trash bin, The New York Times reported, relying on information obtained from chat logs, internal communications, employees and those close to the company.

Twitter has drawn much scrutiny for the way it abruptly sacked almost 50 percent in staff.

Employees reported how they found themselves suddenly logged out of work accounts. Some were sacked while pregnant.

According to New York Times report, even some top executives were hurried fired just by email.

Musk has said the layoffs at Twitter were necessary because the company was losing upto $4 million per day.

The ruthless layoffs drew wide criticism and compelled Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to apologise.

"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he tweeted earlier this week.