Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Info which can compromise law & order cannot be shared under RTI: SIC

A resident of Kharar in Mohali had sought information regarding the incidents in which the members of a particular community were targeted and killed for the period between 1984 and 1995, the spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab State Information Commission today ruled that information, which could "compromise" the law and order situation in the state, could not be provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

According to an official release, Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab State Information Commission S S Channy said the information sought by the complainant may adversely affect the communal harmony of the state.

So, it will not be given under Section 8 (1) (a) of the Act 2005, he said.

The information was sought from the assistant inspector general of police, police headquarters, he said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:00 pm

#Current Affairs #India

