Influencer Bobby Kataria claims smoking video is from ‘dummy plane’ even as SpiceJet confirms authenticity

Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria, facing scrutiny for a video of him smoking on a plane, has claimed that the clip was from a shoot, even though the airline SpiceJet confirmed its authenticity and said it probed it back in January.

Bobby Kataria told news agency ANI he was aware lighters were not allowed on planes.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai," Kataria claimed.

The clip had emerged on social media on Thursday, prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to begin a probe.

"There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in response to the video.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet, on whose plane the influencer shot the video, said the incident took place in January.

"The said passenger and his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the on-boarding procedure," the airline said in a statement. "None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act."

SpiceJet added that it came to know of the incident only a few days later.

"The matter was referred to the Internal Committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on handling of unruly passengers," it said.

The airline added that it had filed a complaint with the Gurugram Police and put Kataria on a no-flying list for 15 days in February.

Kataria is a popular social media figure with over 6 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 23 lakh on Facebook.