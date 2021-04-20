MARKET NEWS

Industries can wait for oxygen, not COVID-19 patients: Delhi HC

The bench said it has heard that doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital were being forced to reduce oxygen being given to COVID-19 patients admitted there as there was a scarcity of oxygen.

PTI
April 20, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said sufficient oxygen was not being supplied to COVID-19 patients in the national capital and asked the Centre if it can be diverted from industries that can wait for now.

"Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the central government.

"Which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed," the court asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora and asked her to take instructions on what all can be done to augment the oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients. With the direction, the court said it will hear the matter post-lunch.

The direction came during the hearing of a disposed of the petition, related to COVID-19 tests, that the high court revived on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India
first published: Apr 20, 2021 01:45 pm

