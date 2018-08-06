App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gets city gas licence for Meerut, Muzaffarnagar

IGL already retails CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital region that includes Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida.It also has city gas distribution (CGD) licences for Rewari and Karnal in Haryana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q19. Indrapastha Gas Limited was given a contract to construct a pipeline for continuous fuel supply. LPG was expensive so PNG was used for this project. What significant usage did the PNG find itself?
Q19. Indrapastha Gas Limited was given a contract to construct a pipeline for continuous fuel supply. LPG was expensive so PNG was used for this project. What significant usage did the PNG find itself?
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indraprastha Gas Ltd today said it has bagged a licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking to households in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh.

IGL already retails CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital region that includes Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. It also has city gas distribution (CGD) licences for Rewari and Karnal in Haryana.

"IGL has received a letter of intent dated August 4, 2018, from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of authorization to the company for development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Meerut (except areas already authorised), Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also enclosed a copy of the authorisation letter.

PNGRB in the letter asked IGL to submit a performance bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore within 30 days of issue of the authorisation.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indraprastha Gas Ltd #Uttar Pardesh

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.