Indonesia stadium tragedy: Manchester United, Barcelona and others mourn deaths

World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 125 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:

Players

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

-- Former England star Wayne Rooney.

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

-- England women's captain Leah Williamson

"Horrendous news coming out of Indonesia about the events at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang. My thoughts are with everyone affected."

-- Ex-England striker Michael Owen.

Teams

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

-- Manchester United.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

-- Manchester City.

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

-- Barcelona.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

-- Ajax.

Organisations

"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

-- FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

-- Premier League.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.