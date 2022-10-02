English
    Indonesia riot: A look at other major football stadium tragedies

    At least 174 people have been killed in a riot and stampede after a soccer match in Indonesia.

    AFP
    October 02, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    (Image credit: Reuters)

    (Image credit: Reuters)

    The stampede at a domestic football match in eastern Indonesia that led to at least 174 deaths late on Saturday is the latest in a long line of football stadium tragedies.

    AFP Sport highlights some of the worst:

    Peru (May 24, 1964)

    - 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina Olympic qualifier at Lima's National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated.

    Russia (October 20, 1982)

    - Mystery still surrounds the total number who died at the end of a UEFA Cup match between Spartak Moscow and Dutch side Haarlem at the Luzniki Stadium resulting from a crush in a stairwell. Officially it remains at 66 -- 45 of them teenagers -- but according to daily newspaper Sovietski Sport the numbers were far higher, with 340 killed.

    Ghana (May 9, 2001)

    - 126 people died in Accra at the end of a match between Hearts of Oaks and Kumasi, when Kumasi supporters, angered by their team's defeat, threw projectiles and broke chairs. Police threw tear-gas grenades, triggering a stampede.

    England (April 15, 1989)

    -  A crush in the stands at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans during an FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

    May 11, 1985

    - 56 people were killed when a blaze broke out in wooden stands during a match between Bradford and Lincoln City.

    Guatemala (October 16, 1996)

    - Around 80 spectators lost their lives after being crushed by fans piling into a stand at the Mateo Flores National Stadium for the 1998 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica.

    Scotland (January 2, 1971)

    - 66 people were killed in a crush at the Ibrox Stadium during a Rangers-Celtic derby. It was the stadium's second disaster, after a stand collapsed in 1902, killing 26 people.

    Egypt (February 1, 2012)

    - The Port Said stadium tragedy in Egypt saw 74 people killed after clashes between rival sets of supporters of local club Al-Masry and Cairo-based Al-Ahly.

    February 17, 1974

    - 48 people died and 47 were injured when 80,000 people crammed into a stadium with a capacity of 40,000.

    South Africa (April 11, 2001)

    - 43 people died during a stampede at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg during a match between the Orlando Pirates and the Kaizer Chiefs.

    January 13, 1991

    - 40 died during a melee at an Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs match.

    Belgium (29 May, 1985)

    - 39 killed at Heysel Stadium in Brussels when Juventus fans tried to flee Liverpool fans.

    France (May 5, 1992)

    - 18 people were killed and more than 2,300 injured when a terrace collapsed in Furiani stadium in Corsica.

    Cameroon (January 24, 2022)

    - Eight people are killed and dozens more injured in a crush and stampede prior to an African Cup of Nations match between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros in Yaounde.
    AFP
    Tags: #Egypt #Football #Indonesia
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 03:35 pm
