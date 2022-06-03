IndiGo’s answer to Akasa Air’s ‘Baby’s Day Out’ tweet

(Images: Twitter)

Akasa Air, the airline backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is set to emerge as the “new kid on the block” in the Indian aviation scene. The startup had revealed its first aircraft in May and is planning to begin operating in the July-September quarter.

On June 2, Akasa Air tweeted another picture of its aircraft parked outside a Boeing facility and asked its followers to provide a caption for it.

“We’ll start -- Our baby’s day out!” the airline said.

Twitter users offered responses like "door close, chocks off. See you in Akash" and "Jald hi Akasa, Akash mein".

IndiGo came up with an equivalent to Akasa Air's tweet "Baby's Day Out" tweet. It shared a photo of a crew member carrying a baby in her arms.

Akasa Air is being touted as a low-cost airline with the youngest and greenest fleet.

The airline has signed a deal with Boeing to procure 72 737-8 (earlier known as MAX) and 737-8-200 high-density version aircraft.

With Akasa Air's entry into the aviation market, it will be a four-way race between domestic carriers. Akasa, and Jet Airways, which recently received the go-ahead to resume commercial flights, are looking to get up to 20 aircraft to become eligible for international operations. Air India's challenge is to ensure IndiGo does not enter its markets.

IndiGo now has a significant presence at Indian airports and has to make the most of its time to get to places that it can with the A321neo, until the XLRs are inducted into its fleet, writes Ameya Joshi for Moneycontrol.