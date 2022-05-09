IndiGo stands by Ranchi incident involving teen with disability, offers to buy him electric wheelchair

An IndiGo staffer called a distressed teen with disability a threat to other passengers. (Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by Manisha Gupta).

After facing public anger for not allowing a teen with disability and his family to board a flight at the Ranchi airport, IndiGo said it made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.

The teenager was "visibly in panic" at the boarding area, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in statement on May 9. "While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft."

IndiGo said it was nevertheless distressed by the incident and offered to buy the teenager an electric wheelchair. "Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent of course was to carry the family."

The incident came to light with a Facebook post on May 8 from a user named Manisha Gupta, who was at the airport to take the same flight as the teenager and his parents.

Her post about the treatment given to the child was widely shared online, triggering anger over the apathy of IndiGo's staff.

The outrage compelled Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to step in.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," he tweeted earlier today.

Meanwhile, an official from IndiGo said that the airline staff was acting in was accordance to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA's) guidelines 4.4 and 4.5, which state that passengers who are likely to be unruly must be carefully monitored, and if deemed to pose a threat to the safety should be refused embarkation or off-loaded.

The aviation regulator has reached out to the officials at Ranchi airport and will make a decision on the incident after reviewing footage.

A DGCA official said that while airlines are allowed to refuse to take passengers on board, a detailed report of the same must be submitted with the airport.





