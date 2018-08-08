App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo announces 24 new flights from September

The new routes on which the airline would start operation are between Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Varanasi, Hyderabad and Patna and Kolkata and Surat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier IndiGo announced today the launch of 24 new flights on its network including services on four new routes, the operations on which would start from September.

The announcement was made even as the airline has grounded six of its A320 neo aircraft since July due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. The planes are expected to be back in operation in the second half of August.

The airline will provide a second flight between Agartala and Guwahati, Hyderabad and Guwahati, and Kolkata and Nagpur, an airline statement said.

The carrier will run a fourth flight between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and a fifth flight between Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The airline has a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and nine ATR aircraft as of June 30 and offers 1,157 daily flights connecting 44 domestic destinations and eight international destinations.

"IndiGo's domestic strategy is all about adding routes which customers demand and increasing frequency to serve them better. We offer the most comprehensive network in the country and will continue to expand it for thebenefit for our clients, whose loyalty and repeat business we appreciate very much," said the airline's chief commercial officer William Boulter.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 06:36 pm

#Business #Current Affairs #India #IndiGo

