India’s vaccination picks up pace, but needs to improve significantly to meet its December target

India reported 92,596 new COVID-19 cases on June 9, taking the total case tally above 29 million as per the health ministry’s latest update. Less than 100,000 new cases were reported for the second consecutive day, after a period of two months.

The second-wave of COVID-19 has been more destructive, claiming thousands of lives across the country and affecting millions. Now with new infections on the descent, experts emphasise the need to step up vaccinations to fight the pandemic.

After reaching highs of 4 million in the first half of April, the pace of vaccination in India slowed down given the surge in cases and shortfall in supply. As of June 9, at least 239 million doses have been administered; an estimated 20 percent of the country’s adult population have received at least one dose and 5 percent are fully vaccinated (based on 2021 population projections).

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Over the past 10 days, the pace of daily new vaccinations has improved.

As many as 2.77 million doses were administered as per the morning update on June 9 and 3.36 million doses were administered on the previous day. The seven day moving average was recorded at 2.8 million doses on June 9 compared to 1.9 million doses administered on May 28.

A herculean task

The government now plans to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year. That’s a herculean task.

Consider these statistics: India’s adult population is 940 million. So far, only 47 million, or 5 percent of the population, have received both doses.

Of the remaining 893 million adults, 145 million have already received their single dose. If the rest 748 million adult population are to get their first doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, then at least 3.74 million doses will have to be administered daily over the next 200 days. Note that this average 3.74 million a day doesn’t account for the demand for second doses.

What happens if the entire adult population is targeted to be fully vaccinated by the end of the year? Then India will require 1.64 billion doses of vaccine. That is, an additional 145 million doses for those already jabbed with a single dose and 748 million adults to receive both (1,496 million) doses. To meet this target of 1.64 billion doses, India will have to administer nearly 8.2 million doses daily for its year-end target. This is double the April 6 peak of 4.3 million vaccines administered.

Here’s how states are performing

Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most vaccine doses at 24.7 million till date, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 21.2 million and Gujarat at 18.9 million.

To add some perspective, Maharashtra accounts for 10.3 percent of the total doses administered till date, higher than its (9.1 percent) share in the country’s total population (based on 2021 population projections). On the other hand, Gujarat (5.1) and Rajasthan (5.8) whose populations are lower compared to Maharashtra have fared better in administering (7.9 percent and 7.5 percent) the jabs, respectively.

Looking at it another way, Maharashtra has administered 198 doses per 1,000 population, much lower compared to some of the larger states such as Gujarat (271), Chhattisgarh (242), Karnataka (235) and Rajasthan (227).

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar--among the most populous--rank at the bottom. These states in particular will have to ramp up their vaccination process in order to inoculate a significant proportion of the country’s population.

Reversing its policy, the Central government on June 7, said that it will now provide free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18. With this, the Government of India will now buy 75 percent of the total vaccine produced and provide it to the states free of cost. While private hospitals will continue to procure 25 percent vaccines directly.