Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's request for Naik's extradition under active consideration of Malaysia: MEA

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India today said its request to Malaysia to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was under active consideration of that country. In January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches.

"At this stage, our request is under active consideration of the Malaysian side. Our High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in regular touch with the relevant Malaysian authorities in this regard," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing.

He was asked about the status of India's request to Malaysia to extradite Naik. India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

There were media reports about his deportation to India by the Malaysian government.

Following the reports, Naik, in a statement, said he would not return to India till he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".

He is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had left India in July, 2016.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

