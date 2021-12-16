MARKET NEWS

India's nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW planned to be hiked to 22,480 MW by 2031: Govt

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said the present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 per cent in the year 2020-21.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Noting that net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of clean energy sources, including nuclear power, the government said on Thursday that in this context, India's present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031.

"The net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources, including nuclear power. In this context, the present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. More nuclear power reactors are planned in future," Singh said in a written response.

Responding to another question, he said the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with an aggregate capacity of 7,000 MW to be set up in fleet mode.

"Presently, pre-project activities, including land acquisition (where land is not available/ acquired), obtaining statutory clearances, geo-technical investigations, various studies, development of site infrastructure, construction of R&R colony, etc are in progress at the sites. These reactors are planned to be set up progressively by the year 2031," he said.
PTI
first published: Dec 16, 2021 06:35 pm

