Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's MRPL buys first Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Shell - sources

MRPL is likely to blend the 1 million barrels Basra Heavy crude, which will be delivered in September, with lighter grades so it can be processed at its refinery, one of the sources said.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought its first cargo of Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Royal Dutch Shell via a tender, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

MRPL is likely to blend the 1 million barrels Basra Heavy crude, which will be delivered in September, with lighter grades so it can be processed at its refinery, one of the sources said.

Spokespeople for MRPL and Shell declined to comment on the deal.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 06:54 pm

tags #Crude oil #India #World News

