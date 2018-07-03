India's MRPL buys first Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Shell - sources

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought its first cargo of Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Royal Dutch Shell via a tender, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

MRPL is likely to blend the 1 million barrels Basra Heavy crude, which will be delivered in September, with lighter grades so it can be processed at its refinery, one of the sources said.

Spokespeople for MRPL and Shell declined to comment on the deal.