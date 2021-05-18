MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India's future wants Modi's system to be shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been seeking a proper vaccine protocol to be put in place for providing protection from COVID-19 to all Indians.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India's future wants the present system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be shaken out of its sleep as children will need protection from the coronavirus.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep," he said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Gandhi has been seeking a proper vaccine protocol to be put in place for providing protection from COVID-19 to all Indians.

The former Congress chief and his party have also criticised the government's vaccine policy by describing it as discriminatory.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Congress #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi
first published: May 18, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.