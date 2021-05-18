India's future wants Modi's system to be shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India's future wants the present system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be shaken out of its sleep as children will need protection from the coronavirus.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.



आने वाले समय में बच्चों को कोरोना से सुरक्षित करना होगा। पीडियाट्रिक स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएँ व वैक्सीन-इलाज के प्रोटोकॉल अभी से तैयार होने चाहिए।

देश के भविष्य के लिए वर्तमान मोदी ‘सिस्टम’ को नींद से जगाना ज़रूरी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2021

"India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Gandhi has been seeking a proper vaccine protocol to be put in place for providing protection from COVID-19 to all Indians.

The former Congress chief and his party have also criticised the government's vaccine policy by describing it as discriminatory.